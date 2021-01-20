Damning stat highlights Anthony Martial worry for Man United as Edinson Cavani continues encouraging season against Fulham

The MEN’s chief Manchester United correspondent Samuel Luckhurst shared a damning stat during the side’s 2-1 win in the Premier League against Fulham this evening.

The instinctive and crucial equaliser from Edinson Cavani in the 20th minute of the tie marked the Uruguayan’s fourth Premier League goal for the Red Devils in his debut and perhaps sole season.

Whilst Cavani has chipped in with four goals for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the league this term, teammate and starter Anthony Martial has just two.

Luckhurst added that Cavani has more league goals than the Frenchman despite making nine less starts, in a stat that spells worry regarding Martial’s suitability to the centre-forward role.

Martial had looked like he’d cracked playing down the middle with an impressive season last time out, but now looks like an unconvincing man to lead the line – if challenging for major honours is considered.

And, to end the lingering comparisons for good, Cavani now has more #mufc goals than Falcao. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 20, 2021

Solskjaer now has a bit of a headache on his hands, Cavani appears to be performing much better than Martial despite his lesser role in the team, suggesting it’s time he takes the starting spot over.

It would be interesting to learn what United fans think of Martial – is he much better and have a higher chance of reaching up to his bonafide superstar potential if he’s utilised out wide instead?

Admittedly, whilst this highlights some serious worry, comparing United’s own players to each other won’t really do any favours in easing the pressure on Martial and getting him back to full confidence.

In matches like this evening’s it’s clear that Cavani is a better fit, with the Red Devils not really creating as much clear-cut chances as they’d like, a natural goalscorer is proving to be more productive.