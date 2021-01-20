Daniel Levy’s £44m demands for star is putting move to PSG at risk

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly demanding £44m (€50m) from Paris-Saint Germain for midfield star Dele Alli.

Dele, 24, first joined Spurs in 2015 after making a £5.97m switch from MK Dons, as per Transfermarkt.

Since arriving in the country’s capital, the talented English midfielder has gone on to feature in over 230 matches in all competitions and has been directly involved in 121 goals.

However, despite flourishing under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, the 24-year-old has recently found himself fall majorly out-of-favour with current boss Jose Mourinho.

Dele’s exclusion from Spurs’ preferred starting 11 have seen the 24-year-old start just one Premier League match so far, this season.

Mourinho’s seemingly eagerness to axe the midfielder from his first-team plans have sparked speculation that Dele could be set for a shock exit.

Front-runners to land the highly-rated midfielder appear to be Paris-Saint Germain who are now managed by Pochettino.

According to a recent report from Goal France, a proposed deal for Dele to move to the French capital is being held up by Levy’s huge demand for £44m.

The report states that Dele is keen to secure the move but unless Paris-Saint Germain agree to Levy’s huge valuation, the Englishman won’t be going anywhere.