Danny Ings wants Champions League football as contract talks stall

Southampton’s leading marksman Danny Ings is reportedly considering his future as he seeks to secure Champions League football.

Ings, 28, joined Southampton on a permanent deal in 2019 from Liverpool after completing a season-long loan during the 2018-19 season.

Since his arrival on the South Coast, the prolific English forward has featured in 81 matches and has scored 40 goals, in all competitions.

Despite picking up a knee injury during the early stages of the 2020-21 seasons, Ings has still managed to net seven Premier League goals in 13 matches.

However, regardless of the Englishman’s hugely impressive form, the Saints are struggling to extend his contract which is set to expire during the summer of 2022.

According to a recent report from the Telegraph, Ings is reluctant to commit his long-term future to the Saints as he seeks to compete in the illustrious Champions League.

The report claims Southampton have recently offered their star forward a new deal which would make him the club’s highest ever player.

However, the 28-year-old has yet to sign on the dotted line due to his desire to play at the highest possible level.