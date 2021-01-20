Menu

Diego Costa offers himself to Premier League giants as search for new club continues

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa has offered himself to London rivals Arsenal, according to Todo Fichajes.

Costa has been a free agent since the termination of his Atletico Madrid contract earlier this month. Todo Fichajes report that he has offers on the table from the MLS and Turkey, but the Spaniard is more interested in a return to the Premier League.

The combative centre-forward won two Premier League titles during his time as a Chelsea player, and as per Todo Fichajes, is now keen to return to the English capital – albeit, with Arsenal.

The report claims that Costa has offered his services to Arsenal, who have made a habit in recent seasons of signing Chelsea’s sloppy seconds.

Whether the Gunners would have the remotest interest in making that deal happen remains to be seen, but you’re unlikely to be offered the chance to sign many players with a CV like Costa’s midseason.

Worth keeping an eye on this one – but probably best to take it with a pinch of salt.

  Emmanuel says:
    January 20, 2021 at 9:08 am

    Yes Arsenal should buy him he will add steel to the frontline

