Excellent news for emerging star as Arsenal prepare to reward him by more than doubling his wage

Arsenal have had multiple issues over the years where talented players have forced an exit due to a precarious contract situation, but it looks like they have no intention of letting that happen with Emile Smith Rowe.

The young midfielder has impressed in recent weeks and he can even be credited with playing a major role in Arsenal’s turn around in form, so getting him signed to a new deal seems like a no-brainer.

A report from The Daily Mail has indicated that he still has a couple of years left on his deal so there’s no great hurry with this, but they want to get him tied down now to stop any issues that could arise next season.

It’s expected that he’ll be offered a big pay rise with his £15k per week wages rising to around £40k a week – similar to the amount that Bukayo Saka was rewarded with.

Obviously the new deal will also add a few years to the length of the contract with it being described as a “long-term” contract, so this is brilliant news for the fans and the club.

The youngster is still working his way into the team but he’s impressed with three assists in only five Premier League games, so he could become a central piece of this team for years if he continues to impress and progress.