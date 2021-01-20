According to an exclusive report by our friends at Stretty News, a source has informed them of the likely lineup that Manchester United will field against Fulham in their Premier League encounter tonight.

Before aspersions are cast, this information comes from the same source that correctly offered teams news ahead of the past weekend’s massive encounter against rivals Liverpool, as you can see here…

There’s some big findings on the horizon though, whilst Bruno Fernandes will not be rested, wonderkid Mason Greenwood will be handed a start – thought it may come at the cost of Marcus Rashford.

It’s been found via the source that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be making three changes to the starting lineup fielded against Liverpool, with the selection signalling a possible 4-3-3…

Eric Bailly returns to the fray in place of Victor Lindelof whilst Greenwood and Edinson Cavani come in for Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay in a move that could well signal the use of either a 4-3-3 formation or something like a more attacking 4-2-3-1 with Martial and Greenwood inside forwards.

Likely lineup vs Fulham (4-3-3): No mention on GK, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial.

There’s no mention on who will start between the sticks, that may well be because David de Gea has remained the No.1 so far this season, or that a chance for Dean Henderson is being weighed upon.

Considering that Fulham are battling against relegation this season it’s no surprise to see a fairly attacking lineup considered, but Scott Parker’s men have been no pushovers as of late.