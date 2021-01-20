Menu

Update provided as Liverpool star’s contract edges towards expiration

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Gini Wijnaldum contract saga at Liverpool, and the bad news is that there’s currently no news at all.

Wijnaldum has been a key figure in everything Liverpool have achieved under Jurgen Klopp and remains as significant as ever in the dressing room at Anfield.

The Dutchman’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season, which threatens to leave a major void in not only Klopp’s squad, but his starting eleven.

He is of course free to negotiate with clubs as a free agent, having so little time left on his contract, and the more the days tick by towards June, the more likely an exit becomes.

Romano has provided the latest on the situation, with Wijnaldum seemingly still not having replied to a contract offer made by Liverpool way back in December.

It’s not looking good is it, Reds? Will he stay or will he go?

