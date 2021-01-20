Former Liverpool defender claims Jurgen Klopp admitted he made a mistake in letting him go

Obviously it’s much easier to make all of your major decisions in hindsight, but there’s no way that Jurgen Klopp would’ve expected to lose two of his starting centre backs for most of this season.

Dejan Lovren became little more than a bit-part player in his final two years at Anfield so it made sense to let him go in the summer, but it’s natural to think that they would love to have him around just now.

A report from The Mirror has even cited claims from the Croatian defender where he says Jurgen Klopp texted him to say “we miss you” and that he made an error in letting Lovren go.

Lovren went on to say that he doesn’t regret leaving because he was upset at the lack of first team action and he felt he had to go, but clearly he would be starting every week just now if he did stay.

There’s no suggestion that Liverpool have been trying to re-sign him and this has just come from him staying in contact with Klopp, but there probably will be regret on both sides that he didn’t stick around for an extra year.