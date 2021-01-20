Fortnite set to launch football-style update featuring kits and iconic celebrations

The hugely popular video game Fortnite is set to launch a football-style update which will see gamers show-off their favourite kits and iconic celebrations.
The free-to-play online based shoot em’ up survival game was first released in 2017 and has recently reported registered player numbers in excess of 350m.
Fortnite is best known for its ability to adapt to real-life events which, in the past, have included the likes of rapper Travis Scott working in collaboration to launch a live ‘Astronomical’ event.
However, according to a recent report from ESPN, the popular game’s next update will include content from 23 football clubs from all across the globe.
The latest update which is being named “KickOff Set” is scheduled to be released on January 23 and will include ’emotes’ such as Pele’s world-famous ‘air punch’ goal celebration.
Real-life players will be able to choose from 10 different male and female outfits, all of which can be found from the in-game purchases section.
The 23 clubs all involved in Fortnite’s new “KickOff Set” are listed below:
AC Milan
AS Roma
Atalanta United
Bahia
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Monchengladbach
Celtic
Cerezo Osaka
Inter Milan
Juventus
LAFC
Manchester City
Melbourne City
Santos
Schalke 04
Seattle Sounders
Sevilla
Sporting Lisbon
Sydney FC
West Ham United
Western Sydney Wanderers
Wolfsburg
Wolverhampton Wanderers