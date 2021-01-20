Fortnite set to launch football-style update featuring kits and iconic celebrations

The hugely popular video game Fortnite is set to launch a football-style update which will see gamers show-off their favourite kits and iconic celebrations.

The free-to-play online based shoot em’ up survival game was first released in 2017 and has recently reported registered player numbers in excess of 350m.

Fortnite is best known for its ability to adapt to real-life events which, in the past, have included the likes of rapper Travis Scott working in collaboration to launch a live ‘Astronomical’ event.

However, according to a recent report from ESPN, the popular game’s next update will include content from 23 football clubs from all across the globe.

The latest update which is being named “KickOff Set” is scheduled to be released on January 23 and will include ’emotes’ such as Pele’s world-famous ‘air punch’ goal celebration.

Real-life players will be able to choose from 10 different male and female outfits, all of which can be found from the in-game purchases section.

The 23 clubs all involved in Fortnite’s new “KickOff Set” are listed below:

AC Milan

AS Roma

Atalanta United

Bahia

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Monchengladbach

Celtic

Cerezo Osaka

Inter Milan

Juventus

LAFC

Manchester City

Melbourne City

Santos

Schalke 04

Seattle Sounders

Sevilla

Sporting Lisbon

Sydney FC

West Ham United

Western Sydney Wanderers

Wolfsburg

Wolverhampton Wanderers