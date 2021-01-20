Menu

Inter Milan join lengthy list of clubs interested in Arsenal midfielder

Inter Milan have joined the race to sign Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, according to La Stampa.

Despite showing initial promise at the Emirates, Torreira fast found himself out of favour, with Mikel Arteta quite evidently seeing no place for him in his squad.

As a result, he joined Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan. He’s hardly set the world alight in La Liga, either, with a move to a new club likely, perhaps even this month.

While Torreira’s stock may have fallen, those in Italy remember why it was Arsenal made their move to sign him in the first place – it was as a result of his good performances for Sampdoria.

La Stampa believe that Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan have now joined Lazio, Fiorentina and Valencia in the race to sign the Uruguay international.

There appears to be no shortage of offers for Torreira, which is good news for him, of course, but also for Arsenal, who will likely be keen to shift him permanently in order to raise funds.

