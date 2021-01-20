Liverpool and Manchester United monitoring wonderkid for potential transfer amid contract row

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs monitoring the situation of Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala.

According to Goal, the highly-rated 17-year-old wants a big-money contract with Bayern, which could pave the way for a summer transfer after talks came to a deadlock.

Goal report that Liverpool and Man Utd are among the clubs looking at Musiala, who was previously based in England with Chelsea.

The teenager has done well to follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho and move to Germany to get more first-team football at a young age, but it could be that he’ll now be heading back to the Premier League.

Liverpool would surely love a talented attacking midfielder like this in their ranks, with Musiala looking an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play.

And after a difficult season for the Reds, Klopp would likely do well to freshen things up in his squad.

United, meanwhile, could also do with making changes in attack, with Musiala surely an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.