Ronald Koeman is clearly planning to be around at Barcelona longer than this season.

Consistently linked with the likes of Memphis Depay and Gini Wijnaldum, both of whom are not available until the summer, the Dutchman has now turned his attentions to a former highly-rated Barcelona youth product.

Alejandro ‘Alex’ Grimaldo was tipped to go right to the top before a serious injury when captain of Barca B stunted his growth.

First-team manager at the time, Luis Enrique, refused to play him once he’d recovered, per Don Balon, and Grimaldo’s subsequent outbursts against Enrique have seen him not picked for any of the Spanish sides since the latter took charge of the national team.

That’s despite the fact that Grimaldo has played consistently well for Benfica.

With Barcelona clearly needing competition for Jordi Alba, Don Balon note that Koeman will make his move for Grimaldo in the summer but the one stumbling block could be the transfer fee.

All clubs won’t have countenanced for the economical imbalance that the coronavirus pandemic has caused, and to that end, the €35m that Benfica require for the player’s services are likely to be out of reach.