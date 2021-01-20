According to Twitter insider ExWHUemployee, Frank Lampard will have crisis talks with the Chelsea board today after yet another negative result last night.

Chelsea were top of the Premier League after 11 games played. With their form drastically nosediving over the Christmas period and beyond, they now find themselves five points adrift of the top four, having played one game more than fourth-place Liverpool.

The pressure is mounting on Frank Lampard. Historically, Chelsea managers have made it no further than the point in which he finds himself now, with the players not playing for him and the club in serious risk of missing out on Champions League football.

Now ExWHUemployee, a Twitter inside who has broken Chelsea transfer news such as Edouard Mendy’s signing from Rennes, believes that Lampard will have crisis talks today which will determine whether he has a future at the club, or if he’ll get the boot from his beloved Blues.