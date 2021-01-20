Barcelona presidential candidate hopes to launch double RB Leipzig raid

According to Don Balon, Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta would hope to make a double raid on RB Leipzig if he were to be reelected at the Nou Camp.

Laporta is the favourite to be elected the new Barcelona president and replace Josep Maria Bartomeu, who left the club in quite the state.

Whoever it may be who is given the responsibility of turning Barcelona’s fortunes around will have a tough task, but Laporta appears to have a pretty clear idea of where he would start.

As per Don Balon, Laporta would hope to appoint RB Leipzig manager Julian Naglesmann and bring midfielder Marcel Sabitzer along with him.

The plausibility of either of the two happening depends on how Ronald Koeman finishes the current campaign and whether RB Leipzig would price Sabitzer reasonably, but it certainly wouldn’t be a bad way for Laporta to kick-off the Barca revamp.

Perhaps, if Chelsea are lucky, Naglesmann would look to reunite with Timo Werner there, too. He can’t be any worse than Martin Braithwaite, can he?