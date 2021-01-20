“Really, really promising” – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has good news on Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Virgil van Dijk’s progress as he recovers from injury looks “really, really promising” in what will be music to the ears of Reds fans everywhere.

Van Dijk has been out for much of the season and has been a big loss for Liverpool, who have also had to contend with injuries to Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

This has led Klopp to have to play midfielder Fabinho as a centre-back for most of the season now, while Jordan Henderson has also had to fill in at the back in recent games.

It’s still not clear when Liverpool fans can realistically expect Van Dijk to return after such a serious injury, but it’s certainly positive news that Klopp thinks he’s doing well at this relatively early stage.

“I don’t know what is possible, and I don’t think I am the right person to judge it,” Klopp has been quoted by Goal.

“He (Van Dijk) looks really good. I spoke to him this morning on the phone, and he is in a really good mood. It’s all very promising, but I don’t know when he will be back.

“For sure there are still a lot of stages to go and to clear. I had this injury myself, so I know. But for the time we are in, and for how long he is out now, and the rehabilitation, he looks really, really promising.”

Van Dijk has been a hugely important player for LFC since that big move from Southampton in January 2018, playing a starring role for the club in their Champions League and Premier League success.