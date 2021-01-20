Liverpool legend lined up as next manager as Jurgen Klopp exit plan outlined

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is seen as a likely future manager of the club as Jurgen Klopp is tipped to leave at the end of his current contract in 2024.

According to the Daily Mirror, Klopp’s exit plan remains the same, with the German tactician previously making it clear he would take some time off at the end of his current deal.

This is a blow for Liverpool fans, with Klopp undoubtedly up there with the biggest legends in the Reds’ history now after winning the Champions League and the Premier League title in the last two seasons.

Still, it seems their former captain Gerrard is highly regarded at Anfield after the work he’s done at Rangers, so could be a fine successor to Klopp.

Gerrard was a superb player for Liverpool for many years and clearly loves the club, so seems a good choice to one day return.

LFC could perhaps approach this with some caution, however, after seeing the struggles of Frank Lampard since he returned to Chelsea as manager.

Similarly to Gerrard, Lampard is an all-time Chelsea great from his playing days, but he’s not been able to repeat that in the Blues dugout.