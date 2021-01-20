Jurgen Klopp responds to Liverpool star’s worrying dip in form

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken out on the poor recent form of Roberto Firmino as he struggles for goals.

The Brazil international has not looked his old self for some time now, and this prompted recent comments from club legend Jamie Carragher, who said he was concerned by the player’s dip in performance levels.

Carragher was speaking on Sky Sports as he addressed the Firmino issue, even hinting that Klopp might need to make changes up front to deal with this problem.

Liverpool fans will no doubt still rate Firmino highly and will hope he can turn things around for himself, but it remains to be seen if his best days are now behind him.

When asked about Firmino, Klopp suggested the club’s general poor recent form was not down to one player, though he also commented that the 29-year-old needs to work hard in training to get back to his best.

Asked how Firmino can return to his best, Klopp said, as quoted by the Metro: “By training, that’s how it is.

“Of course, we didn’t score a lot of goals in the last few games. That doesn’t mean Roberto’s performance dropped or whatever.”