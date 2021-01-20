Lucas Torreira’s agent rules out January move amid Inter Milan claims

The agent of on-loan Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has ruled out his star client leaving Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window amid speculation the South American is wanted by Inter Milan.

Torreira, 24, joined Arsenal in 2018 after making a £25.79m switch from Italian side Sampdoria, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite being one of Europe’s most highly-rated defensive midfielders, Torreira has struggled to nail down a place in both Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta’s sides.

Having recently found himself shipped off to La Liga title contenders Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan, Torreira’s playing time has remained heavily restricted.

After hoping to feature a lot more under Diego Simeone, Torreira has been left disappointed after starting in just two domestic matches all seasons.

In light of the 24-year-old’s bit-part role at Atletico Madrid, there have been recent claims that Inter Milan are considering offering the Gunners former Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen in exchange for Torreira, as per TuttoSport.

However, agent to Torreira, Pablo Bentancur has recently dismissed this links.

Speaking to FCInter1908, as quoted by Sports Witness, Bentancur said: “No contact with Inter [Milan] for Torreira.

“I have not received any calls. Torreira is at Atlético, he is very well in Madrid and will not move in January.”