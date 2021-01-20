Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has surprisingly admitted to getting “frustrated” with Edinson Cavani for doing too much running.

Watch below as the Red Devils boss explains that he wants Cavani in the box because of his excellent movement into dangerous scoring positions, with the Uruguayan finding the back of the net in the win over Fulham…

"Sometimes I have to ask him to do less running" Solskjaer explains why he can get "frustrated" with Edinson Cavani ? pic.twitter.com/A9JnKYDGYR — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 20, 2021

Cavani is a hard worker as well, however, and Solskjaer admits he can find it frustrating when he sees the former Paris Saint-Germain man drifting wide and crossing the ball into the box.

United will want Cavani to be the one on the end of crosses so he can continue to add to his impressive scoring record.