Man United considering loan move for highly-rated youngster

Manchester United are reportedly considering allowing new-signing Facundo Pellistri to depart on-loan during this month’s transfer window.

Pellistri, 19, joined the Red Devils from CA Penarol on deadline day during last summer’s transfer window in a deal worth £7.65m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in Manchester, the talented youngster has been impressing whilst plying his trade in the club’s under-23s squad.

Despite suffering with a recent COVID-19 diagnosis, the teenager, who has featured in eight matches in all competitions has already racked-up an respectable four direct goal contributions.

However, in an attempt to continue in his impressive development, according to MEN, the club’s hierarchy are considering allowing the 19-year-old to go out on-loan.

The report does not state whether or not the Red Devils have offers for their young attacker’s services, however, given his obvious talent, you’d have thought there will be several clubs forming a queue.

In addition to the claims that Pellistri may be allowed to leave on-loan later this month, the club remain adamant new-signing Amad Diallo will be remaining with the club’s first-team.

Stretty News reported earlier this month that despite Atalanta’s interest in retaining the youngster’s services for another six-months, United had no intentions of letting him develop elsewhere.

