Manchester United legend Bryan Robson has made it clear he’d like to see Jack Grealish seal a transfer to Old Trafford.

The England international has been one of the most impressive performers in the Premier League in recent times and it seems clear he’d be a tremendous signing for any top club.

Grealish could be a particularly useful signing for Man Utd to give them something a bit different in the attacking midfield department, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side looking overly reliant on Bruno Fernandes while others like Paul Pogba have been disappointing.

United reportedly remain keen on Grealish, according to a recent report from The Athletic, and Robson has now sung his praises.

“It was a good decision giving him [Jack Grealish] the [Aston Villa] captaincy. I think it’s made him a bit more mature,” Robson is quoted by Goal.

“He’s a powerful player. He’s quite a strong boy and he’s quick and the way he can sort of go either way past people he’s always going to be a danger and that’s why he gets so many free kicks.

“Him and Villa have been terrific this season. He’s been linked with us but those decisions, thank goodness, are with Ole and the board of directors.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing Jack Grealish in a Manchester United shirt. But I don’t know whether the staff at Old Trafford fancy him, as much as you’d like to see him playing for your club.”

The former Red Devils captain knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a success at Old Trafford, so this is quite the endorsement for Grealish.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer, but it’s hard to imagine a talent like Grealish could be at Villa Park for much longer.