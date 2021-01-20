Menu

Man United, Man City and Juventus keen on €20M-rated Brazilian winger

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Palmeiras winger Gabriel Veron is attracting attention from three of Europe’s elite, according to Sport.

Veron, an 18-year-old first-teamer at Palmeiras, looks to have all the makings of a future Brazil international.

The teen, despite having the surname of an Argentinian legend, possesses many of the qualities that we traditionally associate with a wide man from Brazil.

MORE: Brazilian teenage sensation drawing the attention of Europe’s elite

He’s quick, he’s tricky and he provides endless entertainment for those in attendance.

According to Sport, they are all values which have seen Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus take notice.

More Stories / Latest News
‘Top three clubs’ – Memphis Depay strikes a hammer blow to Arsenal’s hopes of signing team-mate Houssem Aouar
Daniel Levy’s £44m demands for star is putting move to PSG at risk
‘I want to be ambitious’ – Moyes turns the screw on his West Ham players as he aims for the top

The report notes that Barcelona could join the race to sign him, but as with the majority of their other transfer dealings, a decision will not be made until after the presidential election.

For now, the two Manchester giants and Juventus are the clubs mentioned by Sport as in the hunt, with Palmeiras thought to be willing to accept a fee in the region of €20M.

More Stories Gabriel Veron

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.