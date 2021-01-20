Man United, Man City and Juventus keen on €20M-rated Brazilian winger

Palmeiras winger Gabriel Veron is attracting attention from three of Europe’s elite, according to Sport.

Veron, an 18-year-old first-teamer at Palmeiras, looks to have all the makings of a future Brazil international.

The teen, despite having the surname of an Argentinian legend, possesses many of the qualities that we traditionally associate with a wide man from Brazil.

He’s quick, he’s tricky and he provides endless entertainment for those in attendance.

According to Sport, they are all values which have seen Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus take notice.

The report notes that Barcelona could join the race to sign him, but as with the majority of their other transfer dealings, a decision will not be made until after the presidential election.

For now, the two Manchester giants and Juventus are the clubs mentioned by Sport as in the hunt, with Palmeiras thought to be willing to accept a fee in the region of €20M.