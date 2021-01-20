Menu

Manchester United set new Premier League record after 2-1 win at Fulham

Manchester United have set a new Premier League record after goals from Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba helped them come from behind against Fulham this evening.

The Red Devils are back on top of the Premier League table after their 2-1 victory at Craven Cottage, and it means they’ve also now won 94 games in which they’ve conceded the first goal in the top flight.

This is certainly a fine record from Man Utd, which shows them to be the real comeback kings of English football as they so often seem to have it in them to turn games around.

See below as another stat from Opta shows that United are also already level for the most comeback wins they’ve managed in a single season, equalling their own record with seven already this term…

You wouldn’t bet against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side breaking that record later on in this campaign.

