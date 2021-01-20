Manchester United legend explains the change that’s made a “big difference” to Paul Pogba’s game

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has explained that Paul Pogba’s improved form in recent times is down to him playing more quickly.

The France international has often had a difficult time at Old Trafford and is generally seen as having failed to live up to his true potential.

At the moment, however, Pogba looks one of United’s most in-form players, and scored a superb long-range strike to help the Red Devils to a 2-1 win away to Fulham on Wednesday night.

Ferdinand is clearly impressed with what he’s seeing from Pogba, and says he’s a joy to watch when he plays at a faster tempo.

Speaking on BT Sport’s coverage of the game, as quoted by the Metro, the pundit said: “Today he (Pogba) put in a fantastic performance.

“The big difference recently is he’s been playing quicker. He’s quick with what he’s doing, the efficiency is top, top drawer.

“He is a magnificent footballer and when he’s in this form, he’s one of the best.”

United fans will hope Pogba can keep this up and become more consistent, as they’ve seen flashes of his brilliance before, only for him to then go off the boil again not long afterwards.