Paul Pogba admits to being surprised by “beautiful” goal for Man United vs Fulham

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has joked that he didn’t expect to hit the ball so well with his left foot after scoring the winner against Fulham this evening.

The France international hit a superb strike with his weaker left side to make it 2-1 to Man Utd in the second half, putting them back on top of the Premier League table after the disappointment of their 0-0 draw away to Liverpool at the weekend.

Pogba is pretty good with both feet, but joked that he didn’t expect to get such a good contact on the ball with his weaker foot, though he was pleased to see it go in as he praised it as a “beautiful” goal.

“I hit the ball well,” Pogba told BT Sport, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News. “I didn’t expect it with the left foot like this but if you don’t try, then you don’t score.

“It was a beautiful goal and beautiful win. It wasn’t my favourite goal ever but it was still beautiful.”

United fans will be delighted to see Pogba producing a big moment to settle an important game, with the 27-year-old notably missing a much easier chance in the weekend clash at Anfield.

He more than made up for it with this stunning strike to deliver another important three points in this season’s extremely close title race.