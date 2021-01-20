Video: Solskjaer explains why Man United are finally seeing the best of Pogba

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Paul Pogba is the fittest and most focused he’s been during his Old Trafford career.

The France international has often had a difficult time at Man Utd, but looks in superb form at the moment, scoring a well-taken winner against Fulham on Wednesday night to take his side to the top of the Premier League table.

Solskjaer says we're finally seeing the best of Paul Pogba at Man Utd ? pic.twitter.com/tLOitp3f1a — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 20, 2021

Watch above as Solskjaer discusses Pogba’s improvement in form, putting it down to the 27-year-old being in a great place both physically and mentally.

That has not often been the case for the player at United and fans will be relieved to see him finally contributing so much and performing at his full potential.