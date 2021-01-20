Man United’s €12m bid for talented defender would see him stay on loan for the rest of the reason

It doesn’t really look like Man United are going to make any major additions in this winter window, but they could still add some players with potential for future campaigns.

The defence has certainly improved but it can still look woefully exposed at times so it’s still a work in progress, but there’s a glaring lack of a left footed option to add some balance to the backline.

Marcos Rojo could fill in if needed but he’s nowhere near the team and looks to be on his way out, so Lens defender Facundo Medina has emerged as a long-term solution who could develop into a starting option.

He’s a full Argentine international and he’s got some pace and he’s good on the ball, but he is on the shorter side for a Premier League defender so there will be fears about him being dominated in the air.

A report from Get French Football News has indicated that United are considering making a €12m offer to bring him in, but they wouldn’t be looking for him to complete the move until the summer.

That would make sense as it’s his first season in Europe so he would continue to develop and play in France, while it will be worth trying to see him in action for Lens to see how he might adapt.