Manchester United and Barcelona have reportedly been handed a potentially significant transfer boost regarding Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The England international was targeted by Man Utd last summer, as recently reported by Sky Sports, with Raphael Honigstein also telling them that the player remains keen on leaving his current club.

The Red Devils would surely still benefit from signing Sancho, who would be a major upgrade on struggling attacking midfielders like Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.

According to Don Balon, Sancho is also being targeted by Barcelona, and the report states they’ve been given a boost in their pursuit as his asking price has fallen from €130million to €100m (£88m).

That could represent an absolute bargain, with Sancho undoubtedly one of the best players in the world on his day, and one of the biggest young talents of his generation.

The 20-year-old left England for Germany at a young age and it would be interesting to see him back in the Premier League as he approaches his peak.

United may struggle to beat a big club like Barcelona to his signature, however, especially if he is tempted by another move abroad.