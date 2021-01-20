A number of Manchester United fans seem to be losing patience with Mason Greenwood after a quiet first half against Fulham.

The 19-year-old is one of the most exciting young players in the country and surely still has a big future at Old Trafford, but he’s finding his second full season in the first-team a lot harder than his first.

United fans now seem to be questioning Greenwood and some want him hooked off in the Fulham game after his lack of impact in the first half.

It’s 1-1 at Craven Cottage so far, with Ademola Lookman giving the home side an early lead before an Edinson Cavani goal levelled things up.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd can go on and win from here, but it might require manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer changing something at half time.

Judging from this reaction on Twitter, it seems many MUFC supporters would remove Greenwood ASAP…

Rashford on for Greenwood, latter has just been a passenger — Jag (@UtdJag) January 20, 2021

Greenwood been so poor this season though the guy should never play wing Ole should know better by now — Mwaa (@TheRealMwaa) January 20, 2021

Personally I’d get Greenwood off for Rashford to balance out the right flank. Nothing personal but he’s been really out of form. — ?•United?Trinity•? (@UtdTrinity1878) January 20, 2021

Good recovery after poor start, don’t know what it is this season Martial and Greenwood just are miles off what they were last season. An early goal would be nice second half, come on reds! ?? — Ryan (@RyanJ689908) January 20, 2021

Greenwood off rashford on #MUFC — craig virgo. (@Craig_Virgo) January 20, 2021

The hell happened to Mason Greenwood. Mans was a premium youngster last szn right now he reminds me of Welbeck. — United Squad ? (@UtdSQD) January 20, 2021

I can't explain what has happened to Greenwood, I hope he gets back to the monster i know ??#MUFC ???? — Official_Nonso ?? (@raphnelson_abah) January 20, 2021

Please Sub off Mason Greenwood. Bring on VDB! He will be more effective than Mason. — Arun Joseph (@iarunjoseph) January 20, 2021