“Been a passenger” – Loads of Man United fans turn against youngster after quiet showing vs Fulham

Manchester United FC
A number of Manchester United fans seem to be losing patience with Mason Greenwood after a quiet first half against Fulham.

The 19-year-old is one of the most exciting young players in the country and surely still has a big future at Old Trafford, but he’s finding his second full season in the first-team a lot harder than his first.

MORE: Video: Poor play from Pogba as he loses his man as Fulham go 1-0 up vs Manchester United

United fans now seem to be questioning Greenwood and some want him hooked off in the Fulham game after his lack of impact in the first half.

It’s 1-1 at Craven Cottage so far, with Ademola Lookman giving the home side an early lead before an Edinson Cavani goal levelled things up.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd can go on and win from here, but it might require manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer changing something at half time.

Judging from this reaction on Twitter, it seems many MUFC supporters would remove Greenwood ASAP…

