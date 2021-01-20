Video: Poor play from Pogba as he loses his man as Fulham go 1-0 up vs Manchester United

Paul Pogba didn’t cover himself in glory as Manchester United went 1-0 down to Fulham in their Premier League clash this evening.

Watch below as Fulham winger Ademola Lookman escapes Pogba all too easily to sprint clear and slot the ball into the back of the net…

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Pogba is too busy appealing for offside to bother tracking back, making Lookman’s task a great deal easier.

United now need to come from behind at Craven Cottage, and Red Devils fans will hope Pogba’s performance can improve from here.