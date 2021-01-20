Mikel Arteta cleared to add a creative midfielder after completing January clear-out mission

It was clear that Mikel Arteta wouldn’t have a lot of money to spend this month, while it was likely that he would need to clear some space on the wage bill before anyone came in.

That’s easier said than done when you pay top level wages and most sides are struggling financially just now, but it looks like he had a plan to move four players on this month and it’s just been completed:

Papastathopoulos leaves Arsenal – contract cancelled, free to decide his next club. ?? Key move for #AFC. The mission was to sell/loan out Özil, Sokratis, Saliba, Kolasinac. Now it’s time to sign the new midfielder [re Buendia: one of the options, no official bid yet]. ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2021

Saliba and Kolasinac are only out on loan deals so they still look set to return to the club in the summer, but it now looks like Arteta is finally cleared to go and sign a creative midfielder to help take this team to the next level.

Romano went on to explain that Emi Buendia is a target but there’s little suggestion that a deal is done to bring him in, so hopefully the main target becomes clearer in the next few days:

To be clear about Buendia. Arsenal appreciate the player and they had a contact with his agent weeks ago, but no official talks with Norwich. Still quiet. #AFC board have many options as ‘quality midfielder’ and will decide in the coming days. Papu Gomez is not in the list. ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2021

It’s exciting for the fans when they know a good quality player should be arriving and these departures should mean that Arsenal are freed up to make a move if the man they want becomes available, but it just remains to be seen who it is.