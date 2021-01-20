Medical by tomorrow: AC Milan looking to push through Chelsea deal

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, AC Milan are looking to push through the signing of Fikayo Tomori in order to have him available at the weekend.

As mentioned in Di Marzio’s report, Tomori is on the verge of signing for the Rossoneri on an initial loan deal with an option to buy in the region of €30M.

Tomori has been out of favour under Frank Lampard, despite Chelsea exposing their complete incapability to defend during their 2-0 defeat to Leicester City last night.

As a result, a move to the San Siro is imminent.

Di Marzio’s belief is that Milan want to have Tomori’s medical completed by Thursday morning in order to have him available for their clash with Atalanta.

The timeline is tight, but with the report claiming that he is likely to arrive in Italy at some point in the next few hours, and that was at 11pm last night, you fancy their chances to get it over the line in time.