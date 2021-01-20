Liverpool and Tottenham are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer swoop for Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

The classy young Italy international looks a fine talent and already has plenty of experience in Serie A despite still only being 23 years of age.

According to Calciomercato, Barella’s contract with Inter runs until 2024 and Liverpool and Spurs are keeping an eye on his situation.

The report doesn’t provide much more detail than that, but one imagines Barella has it in him to be a hit for a big six Premier League side in the near future.

The intelligent ball-playing midfielder could be a fine fit for Liverpool’s style of play, giving them something a little different in the middle of the park as Georginio Wijnaldum nears the end of his contract and veteran star James Milner surely edges closer towards the end of his long playing career.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are pretty well stocked in midfield but may well view Barella as an upgrade on the likes of Harry Winks, who has fallen out of favour in recent times.