Menu

Liverpool and Tottenham emerge as transfer suitors for classy 23-year-old

Liverpool FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Liverpool and Tottenham are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer swoop for Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella.

The classy young Italy international looks a fine talent and already has plenty of experience in Serie A despite still only being 23 years of age.

MORE: Tottenham tipped for Brighton transfer raid

According to Calciomercato, Barella’s contract with Inter runs until 2024 and Liverpool and Spurs are keeping an eye on his situation.

The report doesn’t provide much more detail than that, but one imagines Barella has it in him to be a hit for a big six Premier League side in the near future.

More Stories / Latest News
Borussia Monchengladbach star identified as the man who recently evaded police by ESCAPING OVER A ROOF as he evaded lockdown rules
Jurgen Klopp responds to Liverpool star’s worrying dip in form
Manchester United CLOSER to €50million transfer after major development

The intelligent ball-playing midfielder could be a fine fit for Liverpool’s style of play, giving them something a little different in the middle of the park as Georginio Wijnaldum nears the end of his contract and veteran star James Milner surely edges closer towards the end of his long playing career.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are pretty well stocked in midfield but may well view Barella as an upgrade on the likes of Harry Winks, who has fallen out of favour in recent times.

More Stories Nicolò Barella

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.