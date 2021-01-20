No, Jose Mourinho has not sanctioned $21m attacker signing for Spurs as transfer rumours appear to be hilariously fake

According to a report shared by the Chile branch of TNT Sports, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Venezuela international Yeferson Soteldo from Brazilian side Santos.

The report details via English outlet ‘Football Whispers’ that Jose Mourinho is willing to see Spurs spend $21m to bring the attacker to the Premier League.

There’s one major issue with the rumours that appear to have fooled many major South American outlets, they seem to be completely fabricated and fake.

Football Whispers did link Soteldo with a move to Spurs – albeit four years ago whilst the now 23-year-old was with Chilean outfit Huachipato.

It is unclear where the new fake rumours have originated from, whilst Football Whispers did speculate on Soteldo all that time ago, there must’ve been a claim from somewhere else for the talk to be reignited.

¿SE VA A UN GRANDE? ? Varios medios han reportado en las últimas horas un interés del Tottenham por el venezolano Yeferson Soteldo ??. Los londinenses estarían dispuestos a pagar hasta 18M€ por el 10 del Santos. ¿Les gustaría verlo dirigido por José Mourinho? ? pic.twitter.com/iUZ9vdaPJm — TLT ¡La Tele Tuya! (Desde ?) (@LaTeleTuya) January 20, 2021

Here’s some brilliant work from a Spurs fan which debunks the rumours:

? Getting a lot of questions about Tottenham’s reported interest in Santos striker Yeferson Soteldo… So, here you go ? pic.twitter.com/FFj5Pe5hGg — TranSPURS (@TranSPURS) January 20, 2021

Soteldo is clearly a quality player though, the ace scored as Santos beat Boca Juniors in a Copa Libertadores tie last Wednesday.

The Brazilian top-flight’s is different to the European football setup, in the Serie A campaign that is nearing it’s final stages Soteldo has contributed four goals and four assists in 19 outings.

The ace has been with Santos since the summer of 2019, with Soteldo also an experienced figure at international level with 20 caps won for Venezuela.

With all respect to Soteldo’s obvious talents, the ace stands at just 5ft2, considering how physical European football is – especially the Premier League – it seems unlikely that a move will ever materialise.

So to summarise, Spurs fans don’t get excited about the transfer rumours, Jose Mourinho has not sanctioned the signing of a new attacker – unless he did so secretly four years ago whilst he was in charge of Manchester United and this has been found by a secret report that no’s got a credible link to.