Arsenal rival Manchester United for transfer of want-away £44million star

Arsenal are reportedly the latest club to be linked with a transfer interest in Real Madrid misfit Martin Odegaard as he looks to quit the club.

The Gunners look set to rival Manchester United for the signing of Odegaard, following the recent news that the Red Devils are prepared to pay as much as €50million (£44m) for the Norway international.

Odegaard is now being linked with Arsenal by football.london, and it’s certainly the case that he seems a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta as he seeks to replace Mesut Ozil.

Arsenal lack creativity in the attacking midfield department at the moment and Odegaard could surely strengthen this side after showing huge potential in his short career so far.

The 22-year-old may have struggled for playing time at Real Madrid, but he looked a classy performer on loan at Real Sociedad last season.

Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Houssem Aouar and Dominik Szoboszlai, but Odegaard would make a fine alternative and now seems to be available.

