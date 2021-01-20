Manchester United are reportedly a step closer the potential transfer of Real Madrid misfit Martin Odegaard after he handed in a transfer request.

The Norway international has been strongly linked with Man Utd in recent times, and makes sense as an ideal signing for the club in an area where they could do with more spark and quality.

Odegaard is one of the most exciting young players in Europe but has seen his career stall due to a lack of first-team opportunities at the Bernabeu.

It’s unsurprising that he now wants out of the club, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next in his pursuit of more playing time.

United should be able to offer him more action, with the Red Devils likely to benefit from bringing in Odegaard as an upgrade on flop attackers like Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.

The 22-year-old joined Real Madrid at a young age and has mostly had to make do with loan spells away from the club, with his stint at Real Sociedad last season looking particularly impressive.

United have previously been reported as lining up a €50million offer to take Odegaard off Madrid’s hands.