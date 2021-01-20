The old saying that you should ‘never go back’ is ringing particularly true in the case of Frank Lampard and Mikel Arteta.

Both were legendary players at their respective clubs, Chelsea and Arsenal, and now their perceived failures in management are tarnishing their legacies.

Unfortunately, football being what it is today, there is rarely any time given to new managers to get it right, and it takes a strong set of directors to ride out any initial storm in the hope of brighter days ahead.

For all of the heat that the Glazers and Ed Woodward get at Man United, they’ve stuck with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and now appear to be reaping the benefits.

It’s highly likely that both Lampard and Arteta won’t be afforded that courtesy.

Whilst both have been schooled in the ways of their respective clubs, and therefore know what works and what doesn’t within the framework that both organisations like to operate in, sometimes a freshness and vibrancy works better than the ‘same old, same old,’ particularly if you don’t have the players to do what you once did.

More Stories / Latest News ‘I want to be ambitious’ – Moyes turns the screw on his West Ham players as he aims for the top Three potential Chelsea manager targets named – all have something significant in common Chelsea look to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in consideration of life after Frank Lampard

At Derby County Lampard was lauded, ditto Arteta as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Man City.

Neither are bad managers per se, but they probably need to spread their wings again elsewhere to ultimately get the respect they deserve.