Video: Paul Pogba rocket puts Manchester United 2-1 up vs Fulham

Manchester United have taken the lead away to Fulham thanks to a superb goal from Paul Pogba.

Watch below as the France international showed off his neat footwork to cut inside before unleashing a powerful effort with his weaker left foot…

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Pogba missed a great chance away to Liverpool at the weekend and has more than made up for it now with what could be a big goal in the Premier League title race.

This is also a reminder of the kind of quality Pogba is capable of, despite his numerous critics in his time at Old Trafford.