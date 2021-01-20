After plundering his old team for the signatures of Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale, Jose Mourinho appears to have turned his nose up at making a Real Madrid hat-trick of signings for the 2020/21 season.

The La Liga outfit are looking to get Eder Militao’s salary off of the wage bill at the Santiago Bernabeu, but according to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Window Podcast cited by the Daily Express, the Portuguese won’t be looking to sign the player.

“My understanding is that, although Eder Militao is available, again a product of the Covid situation where Real Madrid would like to offload a player on high salary who has been barely been used this season, while they’d be ready to offload him, they value the player at €50million, are looking, ideally to sell, but more realistically a loan with an option to buy,” Castles said.

“Mourinho, I understand, does not feel that Militao fits the profile of player that Tottenham need, i.e. he doesn’t see him as the player who would come in and overhaul the defence, be a leader in the defence, and take the team onto a different level.

“So then, if that deal were to be done by the club, I think it would be very much a compromise rather than the ideal scenario for Tottenham.

“Therefore I think you can regard this as pretty unlikely to happen in this window.”

Clearly, Tottenham do still require a centre-back of note, however.

If the player isn’t going to come in and radically improve the back line, then there’s little point in the north Londoners spending the money.

A new signing for the position in January will require Mourinho and Daniel Levy to move quickly too, given that there’s less than a fortnight until the window closes.

If they’re able to hang on until the summer, there’s likely to be much more choice in the market.