PSG could pay Barcelona €25M for defender with zero club appearances

PSG are interested in signing Real Betis right-back Emerson Royal, according to Spanish publication Sport.

Emerson is a unique case, with his acquisition two years ago having been a joint venture by Betis and Barcelona. While he has spent all that time so far on-loan with the former, Sport suggest that Barca would be entitled to the majority of the windfall if he were to be sold.

That might be quite a considerable amount, too, especially for one that’s never made an appearance for them. Sport believe that PSG are considering splashing €25M on the Brazilian, which would represent a good bit of business from Barcelona.

PSG do have both Alessandro Florenzi and Colin Dagba available to them at right-back, but if Mauricio Pochettino is looking to strengthen his options further, Emerson, 22-years-old and hugely promising, looks to have all the makings of a worthwhile transfer target.

At current, it’s unclear whether this deal would be completed this month or in the summer transfer window. Either way, it’s worth keeping an eye out for developments if you’re a fan of Barca, PSG or Betis.