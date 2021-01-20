Menu

PSG could pay Barcelona €25M for defender with zero club appearances

FC Barcelona
Posted by

PSG are interested in signing Real Betis right-back Emerson Royal, according to Spanish publication Sport.

Emerson is a unique case, with his acquisition two years ago having been a joint venture by Betis and Barcelona. While he has spent all that time so far on-loan with the former, Sport suggest that Barca would be entitled to the majority of the windfall if he were to be sold.

MORE: PSG Sporting Director Leonardo Makes a Convincing Case on Why Mbappe Should Stay On With the Club

That might be quite a considerable amount, too, especially for one that’s never made an appearance for them. Sport believe that PSG are considering splashing €25M on the Brazilian, which would represent a good bit of business from Barcelona.

More Stories / Latest News
Serious child trafficking allegations force new Man United wunderkind Amad Diallo to drop his surname
Sam Allardyce could be in trouble with the authorities again after this West Brom player’s omission against West Ham
Bayern Munich want Barcelona youngster, €15M fee could suffice

PSG do have both Alessandro Florenzi and Colin Dagba available to them at right-back, but if Mauricio Pochettino is looking to strengthen his options further, Emerson, 22-years-old and hugely promising, looks to have all the makings of a worthwhile transfer target.

At current, it’s unclear whether this deal would be completed this month or in the summer transfer window. Either way, it’s worth keeping an eye out for developments if you’re a fan of Barca, PSG or Betis.

More Stories Emerson Royal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.