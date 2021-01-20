Lionel Messi suitor could be forced to exit race due to lack of funds

PSG do not have the necessary funds to sign Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, according to La Gazzetta.

Messi is out of contract at the end of the season, which has created somewhat of a frenzy around his future. Will he stay? Will he go? If so, where?

While there’s not a club on the planet who wouldn’t wish to welcome Messi had they the chance, it’s actually pretty straightforward to narrow down his options.

Ultimately, there are just a handful of clubs who have the financial firepower to pay what would be necessary to convince Messi to sign along the dotted line.

Ordinarily, you could consider PSG to be in that conversation, but La Gazzetta are under the impression that they, at current, cannot afford to recruit the Argentine.

The coronavirus pandemic has created an unfavourable financial climate, with PSG already having both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on their wage bill.

It appears to just be a case of there being not sufficient cash left over to fund Messi’s salary – but if one of Neymar or Mbappe were to depart – the whole landscape changes.