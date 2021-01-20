According to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, Real Madrid are interested in Feyenoord defender Marcos Senesi owing to the ace’s solid performances since arriving from San Lorenzo.

TyC report that Real Madrid are just one of the big sides in Europe that are keen on the 23-year-old, who arrived in the Netherlands from his homeland of Argentina in September of 2019.

It’s added that top Serie A sides in AC Milan, Napoli and Atalanta are also eyeing the centre-back.

TyC report that Feyenoord would like to retain Senesi’s services at all costs, with the firm belief that this is just the tipping point for the ace – he could develop further and be sold for much more given time.

With that in mind it’s claimed that the Rotterdam outfit would like to offer the former Argentina Under-23s talent a new contract, that would see his deal extended until 2025 and importantly his release clause raised from €35m to €50m.

A big-money move in the future – whilst it may not be coming just yet – will also do a massive service to Senesi’s boyhood club San Lorenzo.

TyC report that they hold an entitlement to 10% of any future sale that exceeds €6m, a handy windfall that will allow the Argentinean top-flight side to continue producing promising talents.

Whilst the 6ft1 ace isn’t towering he’s proven to be quite the threat from the back with five goals and three assists during his time at Feyenoord, including a late winning free-kick last season.

Senesi played the entire 90 minutes in 15 of the side’s 25 Eredivisie outings last season before the campaign’s curtailment due to the Covid-19 pandemic handed them a third-placed finish.

The ace is now a key player for the side, playing every single minute of the 17 top-flight fixtures this season, with the side sitting in fourth.

Whilst it would seem unlikely for the cash-strapped Madrid to trigger the ace’s €35m release clause anytime soon, should the fact that Feyenoord plan to raise that figure encourage at least a bid from Zinedine Zidane’s side in the near future?