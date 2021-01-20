Menu

Real Madrid linked with surprise move for Celtic attacker, €22M bid could get the deal done

Real Madrid have been linked with a surprise move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

Following the departure of Luka Jovic back to previous employers Eintracht Frankfurt, Zinedine Zidane has found himself in need of a striker to deputise for Karim Benzema.

While it would be no surprise to see Real Madrid attempt to fill this void in the January transfer window, few would have expected them looking for a Jovic replacement in Scotland.

However, Celtic’s prolific centre-forward Odsonne Edouard, who has scored 15 goals in just ten appearances for France U21s, has apparently landed on their radar.

Don Balon report that Edouard has emerged as a potential target for Real Madrid, with Celtic thought to be willing to accept a bid in the region of €22M.

Celtic Park proved to be a happy hunting ground for Moussa Dembele, who has now joined Atletico Madrid. Could local rivals Real look no further in their own pursuit of offensive reinforcements?

