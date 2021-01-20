Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos urges teammate to head out on loan amid Arsenal links

There was plenty of excitement about Martin Odegaard’s return to Real Madrid in the summer, mainly because it looked like they would finally reward a youngster with a place in the first team after an impressive loan spell.

He’s had a few chances to play but he’s mainly been a substitute so another loan spell looks like the most sensible option for the second half of this season.

The Metro recently reported that Arsenal were a likely destination and it would give him the chance to join another Real loanee in Dani Ceballos, so it’s interesting to see what he has to say on the matter.

Goal recently looked at some comments from the Arsenal loanee and he clearly thinks that Odegaard should head out on loan again, but he doesn’t make any comment about him joining him in London:

“Young players need to play regularly. At Real Madrid, I needed to know that I would have equal opportunities. I was obsessed with playing again.

“I can tell you what happened to me at Madrid. I don’t know exactly what will happen with Martin Odegaard, but it is obvious that any player who wants to succeed at Madrid is going to grab the opportunity he has.”

It’s possible that these comments came before Arsenal’s interest was known as it has come around very quickly, but it could be an idea for Arteta to tell Ceballos to convince Odegaard to join him at The Emirates.