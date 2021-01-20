Real Madrid could be a much-changed outfit come the summer, with a number of players on the verge of being sold or loaned.

Los Blancos probably weren’t expecting Martin Odegaard to ask to leave too, but bringing him back to the club only not to play him again makes no sense for anyone.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Sociedad, where Odegaard enjoyed a wonderful spell on loan, are keeping tabs on the situation, to see if there’s an opportunity for the Norwegian to return.

Fans of the club have already got the hashtag #Odeback trending on social media, clearly indicating their preference.

Though the player himself hasn’t commented further than expressing the preference to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, it’s a fair bet that if the opportunity to go back to the Reale Arena arose, Odegaard would jump at the chance.

Whether the deal can be done before the deadline in the January window will depend on Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane sanctioning the same.