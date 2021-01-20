Ronald Koeman makes case for two January signings in key areas for Barcelona as legend attends meeting of presidential candidates

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Ronald Koeman has attended a meeting of Barcelona’s three presidential candidates to make the case for January signings to be signed off on.

Koeman went to the meeting chaired by acting president Carles Tusquets, in order to make his case for recruitment to candidates Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa.

Mundo Deportivo (MD) report that Koeman spent 45 minutes in the Barcelona offices as he explained the team’s needs for the remainder of the season – namely that of Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay.

It’s added that Koeman is of the firm belief that Garcia should be recruited from Manchester City to bolster the short-staffed centre-back ranks and Memphis Depay from Lyon to boost the attack.

This comes as the candidates and Tusquets agreed that Garcia shouldn’t be signed for a cut-price fee this month, with their former academy graduate available for a free in the summer.

Garcia has already agreed terms over a contract to seal a return to the Catalan outfit, per Fabrizio Romano, so it’s rather a case of when and not if he will be signed.

MD’s report carries a featured image of Koeman present at the event to further substantiate the claims, with the Dutchman also seen leaving the meeting later:

Koeman était présent à la réunion avec les candidats pour expliquer ses besoins. Les noms d’Éric Garcia et de Depay étaient sur la table. (MD) pic.twitter.com/eo3cTJa7Lz — ??FCB (@FrenchFCB) January 20, 2021

On the Depay front, De Telegraaf reported at the end of the extender summer window that Barcelona couldn’t afford to sign the forward in the summer, despite Lyon lowering their demands by €5m in an attempt to cash in on the ace before he walks free at the end of the season.

Lyon’s outspoken president Jean-Michel Aulas suggested earlier this season that a sale of Depay in a last-ditch attempt to bank a fee in January was on the cards.

Barcelona have found themselves third in La Liga, experiencing a slight uplift in fortunes after a disastrous start, which makes them contenders for the title once more.

Recruitments will be needed to upset Real Madrid, who are three points ahead, and Atletico who sit seven points ahead at the top with two games in hand to call on.

The Blaugrana will also have to overcome a Paris Saint-Germain side now led by their former Espanyol foe Mauricio Pochettino in order to advance in the Champions League.