West Bromwich Albion manager, Sam Allardyce, is no stranger to getting in trouble with the authorities.

After being sensationally stripped of the England manager’s job, it would appear that ‘Big Sam’ will be required to do some more explaining after Robert Snodgrass was left out of Tuesday night’s game against West Ham.

According to Allardyce, being quoted by BBC Sport, Snodgrass, who only made his Baggies debut at the weekend, didn’t play in the match because of ‘an agreement between the two clubs.’

The Premier League will now investigate as their rules do not permit for such an agreement to be made.

More Stories / Latest News Bayern Munich want Barcelona youngster, €15M fee could suffice Video: ‘An elite manager’ – Pundit sings Brendan Rodgers’ praises as Leicester top the Premier League Diego Costa offers himself to Premier League giants as search for new club continues

Had the deal between the two clubs to take Snodgrass to the Midlands been loan based, then there would be nothing to investigate, but the fact that the deal was permanent means that the player’s omission was prohibited.

It isn’t clear at this stage if there has been wrongdoing further to the agreement, and with Allardyce’s record, you wouldn’t be at all surprised.