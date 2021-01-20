Not too long ago there was some confusion as to the name which new Manchester United signing, Amad Diallo, wished to be known by.

After all, various versions of his name had surfaced in the media eg Amad Diallo Traore, Amad Traore and Amad Diallo.

Now the issue can be cleared up, and it’s a most unsavoury one for the player. Indeed, it’s that serious that it could have an incredibly negative impact on his time at Old Trafford.

According to The Sun, Traore is the surname on his passport, whilst Diallo is his middle name.

It’s believed that the player and his brother, Hamed, moved from the Ivory Coast to Italy more than six years ago on a family visa with their ‘parents.’

However, here’s where things take a darker turn.

Hamed Mamadou Traore and Marina Edwige Carine Teher may not be their parents after all, and The Sun claim that prosecutors in Parma allege that Amad and Diallo may not even be brothers either.

There are, apparently, concerns that a child trafficking ring is in operation, with players, particularly from the Ivory Coast, arriving into Italy on fake visas.

With three other adults also being questioned, it remains to be seen how badly Diallo will be affected if the people he thought were his family are nothing of the sort.