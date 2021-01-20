Talks held: Frank Lampard is on the brink as Chelsea hold talks with his potential successor

Fans don’t really like it when a club holds talks with a new manager before sacking the old one, but it’s common sense for the club to actually sound out their potential successor.

The last thing you want is to sack a manager before finding out that nobody you want is available, while everybody knows that Frank Lampard is under some serious pressure just now.

It really must be stressed that he’s still the Chelsea manager and there’s no immediate sign of that changing, but there’s no way of spinning this in a positive way for him:

Re: Tuchel Agents and Chelsea – representatives have been talking about bringing Tuchel in.

I understand no decision has been made in terms of Lampard yet, but if he goes Tuchel is seen as the best replacement In the middle of the season — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) January 20, 2021

Alarm bells are ringing for literally any employee if they find out that their boss is openly speaking to someone else about giving them your job, so it’s very possible that Lampard’s future depends on the outcome of those talks with Tuchel.

He should be a fascinating appointment because he’s clearly a great football mind and he’s capable of getting his teams to play some incredible football, but you do get the impression that he’s not very good with people.

That’s all well and good if you’re winning but the Chelsea dressing room is no place for a manager who isn’t close to any of the players, so appointing Tuchel also lays the groundwork for a spectacular bust up and departure from him in around two years.