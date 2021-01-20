“A far better player” – These Chelsea fans name the midfielder they want signed over Declan Rice

Some Chelsea fans on Twitter have called on the club to sign Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi instead of reported target Declan Rice.

The Athletic reported back in December that Chelsea were hopeful of striking a deal to sign Rice in the summer of 2021. The Blues spent a bucket load of cash last time around and are presumably intending on following that up with another transfer splash.

Rice has proven his worth for both West Ham and England, with Chelsea lacking options in terms of natural defensive midfielders. While some would consider N’Golo Kante to be one, the Frenchman has been off the boil since Frank Lampard took the job.

Is Rice the man for Chelsea, though, or do the club need to be more creative when determining which defensive midfielder to target? Some fans on Twitter believe that the player they really need to sign is one who scored against them last night.

Have a look at this…

Ndidi > Rice — Kj (@CFC_Arctic) January 19, 2021

Ndidi > Rice — chewy (@thatdudechewy) January 19, 2021

Ndidi is better than rice, don’t know why we don’t go for him — Skoramusic (@Skora_Music) January 19, 2021

All this talk about signing Declan Rice when it’s Ndidi we should be eyeing .. — Ricky Spanish ?? (@SeauxAfrican) January 19, 2021

Why would I want to sign Declan rice when ndidi is there — $hepszn (@oneonegod) January 19, 2021

surely this game is showing chelsea that ndidi would be a better option than rice? — TA#6 (@davidokoh03) January 19, 2021